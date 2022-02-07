Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.85.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $130.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.07 and its 200-day moving average is $278.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Carvana by 61,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.