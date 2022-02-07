Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $185.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.