Casper 1-Day Volume Tops $13.90 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $297.35 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.54 or 0.07138597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,995.09 or 0.99717265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006548 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,654,027,700 coins and its circulating supply is 3,154,774,934 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

