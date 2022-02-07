Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269,271 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 3.8% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $158,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.65. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

