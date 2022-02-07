Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. Sells 125,969 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,410,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,969 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 24.8% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,035,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 141,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $389.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.