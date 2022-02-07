CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 38,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

