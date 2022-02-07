Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

CERS stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $876.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

