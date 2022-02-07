CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 599,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,811 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CFIV opened at $9.75 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.