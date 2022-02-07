ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 293,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,476.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

