Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.74. 212,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016,502. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $265.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.