Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.24. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.