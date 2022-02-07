CIBC Increases Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

