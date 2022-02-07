Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $664,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 240.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total value of $21,940,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,948,578 shares of company stock worth $678,235,031 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.72.

SNOW opened at $275.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

