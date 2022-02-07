Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 155.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,936 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Vistra worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

