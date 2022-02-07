Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $5.36 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,913 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

