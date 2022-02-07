Cinctive Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,321 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 444,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in United Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $13,844,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,060. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $201.59 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

