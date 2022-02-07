Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $79,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,084,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

