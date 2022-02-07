Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.