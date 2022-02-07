Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,530,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $2,317,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 3.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPL. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

