Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.