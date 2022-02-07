Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.

SWK stock opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $164.32 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

