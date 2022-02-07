Citigroup Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $258.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $181.24 on Friday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

