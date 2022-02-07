Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 153,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,844,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,456,000 after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $243.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,604. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

