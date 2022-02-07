Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 315,000 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 946.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 334,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after buying an additional 302,445 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,433,000 after buying an additional 325,773 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 19.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.90. 248,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,413,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

