Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $81.50 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Centene worth $81,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,723. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

