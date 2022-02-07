Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases New Holdings in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,894,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. 22,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,975. REE Automotive Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

