Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $94,895,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $24,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $15,784,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. 8,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,513. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

