Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Feb 7th, 2022

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Clariant has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

