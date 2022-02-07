Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Up to $14.80

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $15.36. Clarivate shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 23,943 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

