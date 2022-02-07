Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $5,655,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $55,288,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Clarivate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.