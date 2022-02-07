Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 285,218 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,218 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Honda Motor worth $31,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 20.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $1,334,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 69.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMC opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

