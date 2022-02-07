Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,234,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,491,595,000 after acquiring an additional 246,874 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $238.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.25. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $663.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

