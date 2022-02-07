Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 4,390 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $29,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,127,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $308.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.89 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.76 and its 200 day moving average is $287.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

