Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $77.58 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,249 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $77,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $55.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

