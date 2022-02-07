Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $59,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $294.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

