CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,908. CNA Financial has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CNA Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CNA Financial by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

