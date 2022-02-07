Codex Capital L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Codex Capital L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Okta accounts for approximately 1.3% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $171.86 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

