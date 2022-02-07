Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 10,765,132 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up approximately 1.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of Kimco Realty worth $781,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIM stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

