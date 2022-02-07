Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,083 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.82% of Evergy worth $117,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $65.23 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 118,082 shares of company stock worth $7,773,555 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

