Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,505 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.73% of Lamar Advertising worth $313,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 87,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $472,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,126.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 61,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

