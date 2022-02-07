Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,211,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $11,380,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $5,213,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $387,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

