Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 976,912 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 3.41% of SBA Communications worth $1,235,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $321.55 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.76.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

