Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972,443 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming makes up approximately 0.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 6.02% of Boyd Gaming worth $428,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.42 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

