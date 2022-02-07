Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.95. 86,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,163 shares of company stock worth $8,031,322. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

