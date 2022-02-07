Collaborative Holdings Management LP Acquires Shares of 97,000 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000. LivePerson makes up approximately 2.4% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of LivePerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

LPSN stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

