Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.00 Million

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce $721.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $706.00 million and the highest is $734.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $713.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,746 shares of company stock worth $620,364. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

