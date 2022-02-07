CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $583,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in CommScope by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CommScope by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in CommScope by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 113,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 177,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.