Comparing Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00% HORIBA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akoya Biosciences and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.97%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than HORIBA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and HORIBA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 10.05 -$16.71 million N/A N/A HORIBA $1.84 billion 1.37 N/A N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities. The company's Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation monitors, and process measurement equipment. Its Medical-Diagnostic Instruments & Systems segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers. The company's Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

