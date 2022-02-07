Comparing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -46.34% 12.71% 9.86% Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 406.66%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.42 $408.54 million ($1.91) -4.24 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -5.63

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

