Comparing Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Green Street Capital and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.12 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.27

Green Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Green Street Capital has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Street Capital and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 333.17%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13%

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Green Street Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. engages in the provision of sustainability investing. It looks for tech companies with leaders that offer solutions to improve the productive use of natural resources and reduce or eliminate negative ecological impact. The company was founded on January 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

